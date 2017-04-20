Traffic going to pot

Photo: File photo

Traffic in parts of Vancouver is expected to go to pot this afternoon.

Police are notifying the public of potential traffic disruptions during 4/20 activities expected to take place at Sunset Beach and around the Vancouver Art Gallery.

“Police are anticipating large crowds to gather at Sunset Beach,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “Traffic will likely be disrupted on Beach Avenue between Burrard and Broughton Street for most of the day.”

Police, fire, City of Vancouver, parks board and BC Ambulance Service staff will be on hand to monitor the event.

An additional gathering is expected at the gallery, with potential traffic disruptions on Robson Street between Hornby and Howe Street.

Officers will also be looking for drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol. Drivers can expect to see police drug recognition experts and officers equipped with alcohol screening devices on the roads throughout the day.