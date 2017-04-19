41677
Huge 4/20 event in Van city

With legalized marijuana on the horizon, this year's massive 4/20 event in Vancouver is expected to be a party with little protest. 

Thursday's event will be the second in a row held at scenic Sunset Beach, and thousands of pot users, advocates, sellers, merchandise vendors and locals are expected in the area.

This year's event will once again be unsanctioned after the park board voted 4-3 to reject organizers' permit application, which would have given officials more control and allowed them to charge a hefty fee to help cover costs.

The board said sanctioning the event while marijuana remains illegal would send the wrong message.

As always, police will be out in full force during the event yo ensure public safety.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it will send 21 paramedics to be on site as well.

Last year, 31 people were treated at the beach, all for minor ailments. More than 60 were treated in hospital for symptoms ranging from upset stomachs to anxiety, mostly from taking chewable marijuana products.

It's unclear how much the 2016 event totalled in health costs, but it cost $99,400 in policing, $24,000 in park board services, $13,600 in street and sanitation work, $6,900 for firefighters' services, and $4,100 for traffic management, according to numbers from the City of Vancouver.

-With files from CTV Vancouver 

