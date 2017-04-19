Drug deaths remain high

Photo: BC Coroners Service

March proved to be another deadly month for drug-related deaths in British Columbia, the third worst ever recorded in a single month in the province.

The 120 drug deaths in March continues a trend that began in November and has shown little signs of slowing down. From November through the end of March, 620 people died from drugs in B.C.

March's 120 deaths is a 52 per cent increase from the 79 drug-related deaths in March of 2016.

"The introduction of illicit fentanyl to the illegal drug market has had devastating results, with literally scores of our community members dying in their homes across the province,” said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. “It has been just over a year since the provincial health officer's declaration of a provincial health emergency and, while harm reduction measures now in place are reversing thousands of overdoses, long-term measures to stem this tide must include meaningful education beginning at an early age and evidence-based treatment."

In the Interior Health Authority, 22 people died from drugs in March, bringing the total from 2017 to 58. In Kelowna, 24 people have died from drugs this year.

The BC Coroners Service also released figures on fentanyl-involved deaths in the province from the first two months of the year.

Fentanyl was detected in 58 per cent of B.C.'s 119 drug-related deaths in January and 65 per cent of the province's 108 deaths in February. Twelve fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Kelowna in January and February of this year.

Men accounted for 82.7 per cent of all drug-related deaths in the province in the first three months of 2017.