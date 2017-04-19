40745
41222

BC  

Mormon expert testifies

- | Story: 194871

An expert in the history of the Mormon church says fundamentalists who practise polygamy would have to leave all but one of their wives if they wanted to join the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints.

Brian Hales is testifying today at the trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who each face one charge of polygamy in British Columbia Supreme Court.

Hales has written several books on polygamy and Mormonism and told the trial in Cranbrook that a former polygamist could remain friends with his previous wives but could no longer live with or have sexual relations with them.

Blackmore and Oler have both served as bishops in the fundamentalist community of Bountiful in southeastern B.C., where residents are known for practising a religion that condones plural marriage.

Blackmore is accused of marrying 24 women, while an indictment against Oler says he has four wives.

The judge-alone trial is expected to last several weeks and include testimony from Blackmore's first wife, who is also Oler's sister.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41426
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
41354
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41361


Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas

Galleries
If you thought Elon Musk was smart, you haven’t met his alternate Twitter personality – Bored Elon Musk.
Bored Elon Musk has the best invention ideas (2)
Galleries
Bored Elon Musk may not be the CEO of any major corporation, but...
This Italian bank accepts wheels of parmesan cheese as collateral for loans
Must Watch
The bank uses a special cheese warehouse basically a cheese...
Katy Perry: ‘Therapy has changed my life’
Music
Katy Perry has credited therapy for changing her life. The...
Weird Wednesday – April 19, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is putting the fun back in funeral this week!

39975