Crew jumps to man's aid

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Washington state businessman is praising WestJet Airlines' handling of an in-flight medical emergency.

Joel VanderHoek posted an open letter on Facebook praising airline staff for coming to the aid of a passenger who lost consciousness on the flight from Calgary to Abbotsford, Saturday.

He described their actions as “organized, caring, respectful and attentive.”

“In an Easter week of particularly unpleasant news about airline treatment of customers, I commend you for a culture of kindness and care. It was evident before the medical incident, but was made especially clear tonight. Thank you,” he wrote.

The post has received more than 84,000 reactions and 16,000 shares since Sunday.

“It was beautiful to see strangers come together as humanity to help one another."

VanderHoek said a nurse on board helped the crew tend to the man, who flopped out of his seat into the aisle, along with another passenger who acted as a translator.

The incident follows the forceful removal of a man from a United Airlines flight last week and Air Canada bumping a 10-year-old boy from an oversold flight to Costa Rica.

– with files from CTV Vancouver