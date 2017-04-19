41431

BC  

Crew jumps to man's aid

- | Story: 194851

A Washington state businessman is praising WestJet Airlines' handling of an in-flight medical emergency.

Joel VanderHoek posted an open letter on Facebook praising airline staff for coming to the aid of a passenger who lost consciousness on the flight from Calgary to Abbotsford, Saturday.

He described their actions as “organized, caring, respectful and attentive.” 

“In an Easter week of particularly unpleasant news about airline treatment of customers, I commend you for a culture of kindness and care. It was evident before the medical incident, but was made especially clear tonight. Thank you,” he wrote.

The post has received more than 84,000 reactions and 16,000 shares since Sunday.

“It was beautiful to see strangers come together as humanity to help one another."

VanderHoek said a nurse on board helped the crew tend to the man, who flopped out of his seat into the aisle, along with another passenger who acted as a translator.

The incident follows the forceful removal of a man from a United Airlines flight last week and Air Canada bumping a 10-year-old boy from an oversold flight to Costa Rica.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39877
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39184
40869
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40873


Man fixes a traffic light with a stick

Must Watch
Little did he know that was a load-bearing stick
Chris Pratt: ‘It was my idea to cast Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Showbiz
Kurt Russell landed a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
A skinless Tickle-Me-Elmo being tickled is horrifying
Must Watch
There are no words to describe this. Actually, one: NOPE.  
This dog interrupted a soccer match and no one got mad because he is so darn happy
Must Watch
Deportivo Tchira F.C. andPumas UNAM were playing a soccer...
Daily Dose – April 19, 2017
Daily Dose
Wake up! Today’s Daily Dose is ready to go!

38899