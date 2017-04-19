Shooting suspect arrested

Photo: CTV

Nanaimo RCMP is continuing with their investigation into a shooting which left one person dead.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday April 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Howard Johnson's Hotel, 1 Terminal Ave, Nanaimo.



"When officers arrived they found one person deceased in the lobby of the hotel from apparent gun shots. Approximately one hour later a vehicle was stopped by North Cowichan Duncan RCMP officers and one male was taken into custody without incident," said Const. Gary O'Brien.



"The Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit assisted by RCMP Forensics and Plain clothes Units are continuing with their investigation. At this time, this appears to be a targeted shooting and investigators do not believe there is any risk to the public."



The BC Coroners Service has been advised and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477

