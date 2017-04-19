Two bodies found in home

Photo: Google Maps

Police are investigating the “suspicious” discovery of two bodies in a Williams Lake home Tuesday night.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to Mackenzie Avenue just before 9 p.m., where they found two dead individuals.

While police are in the early stages of their investigation, they believe the deaths are suspicious, but do not believe the public is at risk.

The North District Major Crime Unit is currently on scene.

They've closed off an area near the home to all traffic while the investigation is ongoing.