Lead in school water

Lead has been detected in drinking water at several Nanaimo schools.

Testing was done in schools built before 1990 across B.C. last year, but parents say they were not informed of the results until now in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District.

The levels exceed Health Canada standards, according to testing done in November, which showed all 10 schools tested had levels exceeding the limit of 0.01 milligrams.

“There’s obviously concern, and right away we put a plan in place,” district spokesperson Dale Burgos told CTV.

“I had no idea whatsoever, didn’t know anything about it,” said one parent. 

Drinking fountains must be flushed for two minutes every morning, and warning signs have been posted.

“It’s my understanding the water is safe to drink,” Burgos said.

The district has set aside $70,000 for automatic flush values, new fixtures and refrigerated drinking fountains to be installed this month. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

37436