Photo: CTV

A Vancouver senior was stabbed Tuesday in a brazen daylight stabbing.

The woman, in her late sixties, was hospitalized following the incident on East 2nd Avenue, near McLean Drive.

Police say the victim was walking when an unknown woman tried to steal her purse, about 3 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the struggle, and the suspect ran away.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

– with files from CTV Vancouver