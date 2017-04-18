Slide residents can go home

Photo: Contributed

Most residents of Kaslo ordered from their homes Monday night after an avalanche will be able to return tonight, but some may not be allowed back for up to a week.

Emergency officials have lifted the evacuation order for all but a handful of houses on the outskirts of Kaslo, where an landslide occurred around suppertime Monday.

Seven homes will remain empty until officials determine the danger poised by the landslide.

Forty-seven homes were evacuated late Monday night after the slide came down near Zwicky Road, on the western edge of the Kootenay Lake town. Residents of Zwicky Road and several nearby streets were ordered to emergency shelters for the night.

But while most residents will sleep in their own beds tonight, officials are urging caution.

“The evacuation order and alert will remain in place for at least the next week while geotechnical engineers further monitoring and assessment of the slide,” the Regional District of the Central Kootenay said Wednesday night in a news release.

Geotechnical experts flew over the slide Tuesday.

They said about 20,000 cubic metres of trees, mud and rock slid down the mountainside, scouring a path 100 metres long and 75 metres wide. The slide stopped about 300 metres above Zwicky Road and the affected homes.

Experts say water is still flowing down toward the homes and there are signs the avalanche is unstable.

“Residents that have been removed from the evacuation order area will remain on evacuation alert and should remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if necessary,” the release said.

Officials say the slide is part of an ancient, dormant landslide, affected by the wet spring and heavy snowpack of the previous winter.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the event.

The rainy spring has caused problems across the region, with mudslides and slippages closing roads and damaging infrastructure in several locations around Kootenay lake.