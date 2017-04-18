Mom stunned killer escaped

41614
Shelley Oppenheim Lacerte was stunned to learn the man that killed her daughter had not only been transferred to a facility two hours from her home, but that the man had escaped from the minimum security facility.

Former Kelowna resident Robert Raymond Dezwaan strangled 16-year-old Cherish Oppenheim in 2001. Her body was found in the woods near Merritt in October.

On Friday, Dezwaan walked away from the Frazer Valley facility. He was caught the next day, but Oppenheim Lacerte wants to know why she was not told he was being transferred or that he had escaped.

Dezwaan confessed to the killing in 2003 and was sentenced to life in prison.

The 53-year-old's escape triggered a police manhunt in the area surrounding Mission Institution.

Oppenheim Lacerte said she was in disbelief when she heard of the killer's escape.

"He was on the loose and we had no idea where he could be, if he returned to Merritt," she said, adding she was bothered that she had to learn of the escape through the media.

She also didn't know that Dezwaan first applied for day parole last May, a request that was rejected by the parole board. Documents from the board said he continued to minimize his crimes, most likely harboured deviant sexuality and was rated a high to moderate-high risk for both violent and sexual recidivism.

"I had no information provided on that. This is the first I've heard about that," Oppenheim Lacerte said when CTV News told her.

- with files from CTV

