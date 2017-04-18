41299
Immigration fraudsters jailed

The Canada Border Services Agency is announcing sentences and fines against three people who pleaded guilty to participating in a large-scale immigration fraud operation.

Jin “Fanny” Ma, Ming Kun “Makkie” Wu and Wen “Vivian” Jiang each received 18 months of jail time and fines ranging from $50,000 to $96,000 for their roles in a racket operating under the banners of New Can Consultants Ltd. and Wellong International Investments Ltd.

The unlicensed companies accepted about $10M from 1,600 clients for fraudulent services including creating the fake appearance of Canadian residency to maintain permanent resident status and obtain Canadian citizenship.

“Fraud impacts the integrity of Canada’s immigration system and will not be tolerated. The sentencing today is a result of the CBSA’s commitment to prosecuting individuals that willingly break the law,” Harald M. Wuigk of the CBSA said in a news release.

The CBSA says they have reviewed the list of clients and are “actively pursuing investigations on any person found to have misrepresented themselves through fraud or deceit in order to obtain or maintain their permanent resident status in Canada.”

