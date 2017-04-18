Highway 1 now open

UPDATE 6:32 P.M.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 1 is now open.

UPDATE 5:48 P.M.

Dylan Graham sent this stunning video in that he recorded on the Trans Canada Highway Tuesday afternoon.

There is no confirmation the fire is why the highway is close between Revelstoke and Golden.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden is currently closed.

According to DriveBC the highway is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

The section of closed highway covers 147 kilometres so no detour is available.

The highway is expected to re-open later this evening.