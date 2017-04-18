Hiding in home with rifle

41299
A man who allegedly assaulted a woman, threatened her family, and was in possession of a rifle was arrested after hiding in a house in Richmond.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team located the suspect in a home on the 11000 block of Cambie Road.

A 28-year-old woman says she was assaulted by the man Monday night. She fled to a nearby house to call police.

“A full contingent of Richmond RCMP officers surrounded the house,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

It was believed the man had a rifle in his possession and “made threats against the victim and other members of her family.”

Police asked the suspect to surrender multiple times, but were unsuccessful.

“The ERT located the suspect hiding in the house after distraction devices were utilized,” said Hwang.

The 31-year-old man was arrested about 2 a.m. Tuesday and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

