Horse falls 60 feet off cliff

Photo: Comox Valley Ground Search & Rescue

Comox Valley Search and Rescue used quick thinking when they received a call to save a horse that fell down a cliff.

Rescue members and RCMP officers worked together on Friday to help save the horse, which fell down the steep 60-foot slope and was stuck at the base of a waterfall.

The horse was sedated by a vet, and four haul systems were used to lift the animal up to safety.

“He’s a bit larger than our typical rescue load,” Comox Valley Ground Search & Rescue posted on Facebook.

Once at the top, rescue crews waited until the horse was able to be walked back to its stable.

— with files from CTV Vancouver Island