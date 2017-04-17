Pepper sprayed in invasion

Photo: CTV

Pepper spray was reportedly used on a man who confronted a home invader Sunday night in his Burnaby house.

The man, who has only been identified as Pav, says three people kicked in his door, with one of them running upstairs. He followed to confront the man, only to be pepper sprayed in the face.

The incident reportedly took place at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, while Pav and his sister-in-law Mandeep were watching a movie.

While Pav recovered from the pepper spray, the intruders reportedly searched the house. Pav believes they were looking for items to steal.

Meanwhile, Mandeep reportedly left the house to call 911 from hiding in the backyard. Pav's grandparents were also in the home at the time of the invasion, in the first floor of the house.

It's not clear why the men, captured on camera as they left Pav's home, were there Sunday night, but Pav believes it was a mistake.

He also says it may have been a mistake to confront the intruder, saying he should have run away.

–with files from CTV Vancouver