Jobs in newspaper biz saved

Photo: CTV Vancouver
A union representing staff at two B.C. newspapers says it has reached a deal to save jobs after a number of employees were laid off.
Postmedia announced plans last month to layoff 54 employees at the Vancouver Sun and the Province in a bid to cut costs at the newspaper chain.
The union has issued a statement saying a tentative deal has been reached with the company that “includes saving a number of jobs.”
No details were provided, but the union says members will vote on the agreement on Wednesday.
-With files from CTV Vancouver