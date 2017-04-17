Jobs in newspaper biz saved

40378
A union representing staff at two B.C. newspapers says it has reached a deal to save jobs after a number of employees were laid off.

Postmedia announced plans last month to layoff 54 employees at the Vancouver Sun and the Province in a bid to cut costs at the newspaper chain.

Union plans to fight back against the 54 jobs lost.

The union has issued a statement saying a tentative deal has been reached with the company that “includes saving a number of jobs.”

No details were provided, but the union says members will vote on the agreement on Wednesday.

-With files from CTV Vancouver 

