Swastika smeared on sign

A Liberal MLA that was the first Japanese-Canadian to be elected to B.C.'s Legislative Assembly says she was the target of hateful graffiti.

Yamamoto says more than 30 of her signs have been smashed or vandalized since the start of the campaign, which kicked off last week.

The two-term MLA was the first Japanese Canadian elected to the Legislative Assembly, and she is the daughter of a parent interned at Lemon Creek, B.C., during the Second World War.

A number of other candidates from various parties have reached out to condemn the messages, including North Vancouver BC Green Party candidate Joshua Johnson.

"Regardless of political views, this extremely offensive display is completely unacceptable," Johnson said on social media.

