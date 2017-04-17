41614
41400

BC  

NDP 'feeling good'

- | Story: 194652

As the second week of British Columbia's election campaign begins, one leader says he's feeling good about his party's prospects.

B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan was the only leader on the campaign trail Sunday, taking part in an Easter egg hunt in Maple Ridge before visiting a restaurant in Surrey where he made samosas.

The Surrey-Fleetwood riding where the restaurant is located is expected to be hotly contested come May 9.

The Liberals beat the NDP there by about 200 votes in 2013, but Horgan says what matters now is what voters think and feel when they head to the ballot box in just over three weeks.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark did not host any public events, opting instead to spend Easter Sunday with family and putting out a statement wishing all British Columbians a happy holiday.

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver also took the day off from campaigning, but posted holiday wishes on his Twitter account along with a photo of he and some others roasting what appeared to be a pig on a spit.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39638
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40735
40869
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40869


“Of course I’ve launched a boat before!”

Must Watch
It’s going to be a long fishing season
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017
Galleries
How was your Easter feast? Good? Probably not as good as some of...
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we just ruined your lunch (or dinner) plans!
Matt Damon’s six-year-old daughter stung by jellyfish on holiday
Showbiz
Matt Damon's six-year-old daughter was attended to by...
Watch the world record longest domino line fall… And fall some more… And keep falling…
Must Watch
A little poking around on YouTube will tell you that the world...

35755
39499