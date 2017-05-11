41783
BC Election 2017  

Election turnout 60%

Elections BC says preliminary data from Tuesday's provincial election suggests registered voter turnout was about 60 per cent.

It marks a slight increase from turnout in the 2013 election when 57 per cent of registered voters cast ballots.

The early estimate calculates the number of registered voters as of April 11, expected additional registrants on election day, ballots submitted in advanced voting and election day polls, as well as preliminary data on absentee ballots.

Elections BC says a more accurate estimate will be released after May 24 when the final count of absentee ballots is complete.

A final figure that includes the total number of eligible voters on election day will be available in late August.

Voter turnout has been on the decline since 1983, when 77.7 per cent of registered voters cast ballots.

39830

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


