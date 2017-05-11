Election turnout 60%

Photo: The Canadian Press

Elections BC says preliminary data from Tuesday's provincial election suggests registered voter turnout was about 60 per cent.

It marks a slight increase from turnout in the 2013 election when 57 per cent of registered voters cast ballots.

The early estimate calculates the number of registered voters as of April 11, expected additional registrants on election day, ballots submitted in advanced voting and election day polls, as well as preliminary data on absentee ballots.

Elections BC says a more accurate estimate will be released after May 24 when the final count of absentee ballots is complete.

A final figure that includes the total number of eligible voters on election day will be available in late August.

Voter turnout has been on the decline since 1983, when 77.7 per cent of registered voters cast ballots.