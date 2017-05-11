42376
BC Election 2017  

Absentees to decide vote

For the first time in British Columbia's modern history, a provincial election will be decided by the tens of thousands of absentee ballots that are usually an afterthought for most people.

After advance and general voting ballots were counted on Tuesday, Christy Clark's Liberals squeaked out a minority government with 43 seats compared with the NDP's 41 and the Greens' three.

But more than 176,000 absentee ballots are still to be counted and a handful of seats were decided by fewer than 300 votes, including Courtenay-Comox, where the NDP won by just nine votes.

The Liberals need only one more seat for a majority government, but Elections BC has until May 24 to release the final results.

The final count has flipped individual seats before, but political scientist David Moscrop of the University of British Columbia says this is the first time in memory that absentee ballots have generated this level of anticipation.

In Courtenay-Comox, there were 3,500 absentee ballots cast in 2013 and they slightly favoured the NDP, tightening Liberal Don McRae's margin of victory by less than one percentage point.

38602

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


