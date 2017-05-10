Photo: The Canadian Press

It's not easy being Green on British Columbia's political scene — especially for a party facing a difficult choice in who it might back in a minority government.

Political scientists say Green Leader Andrew Weaver must carefully stickhandle his limited power while not alienating his own supporters if the results from Tuesday's provincial election hold once the final count is done in two weeks' time.

The Liberal party won 43 seats, leaving it one seat short of a majority government.

The NDP won 41 seats and the Greens have three seats, leaving Weaver to determine whether to side with the Liberals or the New Democrats in a minority government situation.

Prof. Richard Johnston of the University of British Columbia says that while the Greens share some common policies with the NDP on issues such as electoral reform, the party must evaluate whether it should back the losing team.

Kathryn Harrison, also a professor at UBC, says the Greens must weigh the risks of either choice, but the Liberals may wait to do any negotiating until after May 24, when a final count of ballots is expected.