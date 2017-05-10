Lt.-Gov asks Clark to stay

A source says British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has spoken to the lieutenant-governor after the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, leaving the province with its first minority government in 65 years.

The source, who is in the premier's office, says Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon has asked Clark to continue governing after the election.

The results of Tuesday's vote are cloudy with recounts expected in some close races.

The Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP under John Horgan took 41 and the Greens led by Andrew Weaver achieved a historic breakthrough by picking up three seats in the 87-seat legislature.

Those results leave Weaver holding the balance of power.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty. Other recounts are also a possibility and some ballots remain uncounted.

The final count is not expected to be released by Elections BC until later this month.

Clark has said she intends to lead the next government, but Horgan has not conceded defeat.