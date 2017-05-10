41717
41735

BC Election 2017  

Lt.-Gov asks Clark to stay

- | Story: 196720

A source says British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has spoken to the lieutenant-governor after the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, leaving the province with its first minority government in 65 years.

The source, who is in the premier's office, says Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon has asked Clark to continue governing after the election.

The results of Tuesday's vote are cloudy with recounts expected in some close races.

The Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP under John Horgan took 41 and the Greens led by Andrew Weaver achieved a historic breakthrough by picking up three seats in the 87-seat legislature.

Those results leave Weaver holding the balance of power.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty. Other recounts are also a possibility and some ballots remain uncounted.

The final count is not expected to be released by Elections BC until later this month.

Clark has said she intends to lead the next government, but Horgan has not conceded defeat.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

42079

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


40950
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >

42206