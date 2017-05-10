2 weeks of uncertainty

British Columbia faces a two-week period of uncertainty until the final results are in from its tight election race and it will become clearer whether the province has a minority or majority government.

Premier Christy Clark spoke to the lieutenant-governor on Wednesday after the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, leaving the province with its first minority government in 65 years, if the results don't change.

The premier's office said Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon has asked Clark to continue governing after the election.

Clark's party won 43 seats while the NDP led by John Horgan collected 41 and the Greens under Andrew Weaver won three ridings in the 87-seat legislature. The Liberals only need one more seat for a majority.

But the results will remain unclear for at least two weeks until absentee ballots are counted, which could flip close ridings including Courtenay-Comox, where the NDP won by nine votes.

Even after the final results are announced May 24, tight finishes could trigger judicial recounts.

After the results were in, Horgan said the outcome shows British Columbians want a change in government after 16 years under the Liberals.

But Clark had a different interpretation, saying she reads the results as a plea to the major parties to work together more effectively.

Asked directly several times Wednesday if she accepts personal responsibility for the Liberals' showing, Clark avoided a direct answer.

"British Columbians sent a very strong message to all sides of the legislature. They want us to work together collaboratively and across partisan lines," said Clark, who was trying to win the party's fifth straight majority government.

Clark said there are 51,000 votes still to be counted. The difference between the Liberals and NDP in the popular vote on Tuesday was about 17,800 votes in favour of Clark's party.

With three seats, the Green party holds the balance of power in the legislature — a remarkable position for Weaver after becoming the first Green elected four years ago.