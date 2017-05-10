Horgan: a vote for change

Photo: Melissa Shaw

At the end of a 28-day campaign where John Horgan campaigned for change, the leader of British Columbia's New Democrats was ready to claim victory on Tuesday night despite finishing slightly behind the Liberals.

Speaking to hundreds at Vancouver's convention centre, Horgan said the campaign will go down in history as transforming the province.

"British Columbians voted today to get big money out of politics. British Columbians voted today for proportional representation. British Columbians voted for action for action on climate change. And they voted for an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," he said.

The party won 41 seats, but there are still absentee ballots outstanding and there may be recounts, including Courtenay-Comox on Vancouver Island where NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard won by nine votes. The Liberals won 43 seats and the Green three as B.C. elected its first minority government since 1952.

Party leader Andrew Weaver wasn't giving any indication which of his rivals would get support from the Greens to form a minority government.

The New Democrats had 35 seats when the legislature was dissolved last month.

They picked up some key ridings across the province, including Surrey-Fleetwood where Jagrup Brar defeated cabinet minister Peter Fassbender.

Horgan handily won his own riding of Juan de Fuca, where he was first elected in 2005.

The 57-year-old leader told the crowd this election is special for him.

"This is one of the most humbling moments of my life. I have enjoyed every single minute. I do not regret a single moment," said Horgan, who was acclaimed the party's leader in 2014.