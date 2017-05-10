Greens hold power balance

Photo: Twitter

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP on Tuesday, with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

Christy Clark's Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP under John Horgan got 41 and the Greens led by Andrew Weaver achieved a major breakthrough by picking up three seats.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty that will determine the difference between a minority and an ultra-thin majority if it were to flip to the Liberals.

As the incumbent premier and with the most seats, Clark would be expected to get the first opportunity to form a minority government with the support of the Greens, who finished one seat short of gaining official party status in the legislature.

Horgan was not ready to concede defeat, however, saying that British Columbians have waited 16 years for a new government and will have to wait a bit longer until all the votes are counted.

"This is what we do know: a majority of British Columbians voted for a new government and I believe that's what they deserve," he said.

Weaver, whose party doubled its popular vote to 16.7 per cent compared with the last election, looked ecstatic as he addressed supporters in Victoria.

"What a historic day for British Columbia," he said. "People across British Columbia have shown that they are ready for politics to be done differently."

Weaver wasn't ready to tip his hand on whether he would support the Liberals or NDP in a minority government.

"In the days ahead there will be plenty of discussions taking place between all parties. Now is not the time for those discussions, now is the time for Greens across North America to celebrate," he told a cheering crowd.