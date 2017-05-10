Minority to Liberals

UPDATE: 1:15 a.m.

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP on Tuesday, with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

Christy Clark's Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP under John Horgan got 41 and the Greens led by Andrew Weaver achieved a major breakthrough by picking up three seats.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty that will determine the difference between a minority and an ultra-thin majority if it were to flip to the Liberals.

Clark said she intends to lead the next government, adding the result presents an opportunity to open up a new dialogue "about how we do things, what we should do, how we want to shape the future of our province."

"Tonight is the beginning of something very different, and something that I think could be really exciting for the future of our province and our kids," she said.

She said her party won the popular vote, finishing with 40.9 per cent compared with the NDP's 39.9 per cent based on preliminary election results. Clark said she is confident that when absentee ballots are counted, they will strengthen the Liberals' margin of victory.

As the incumbent premier and with the most seats, Clark would be expected to get the first opportunity to form a minority government with the support of the Greens, who finished one seat short of gaining official party status in the legislature.

Horgan was not ready to concede defeat, however, saying that British Columbians have waited 16 years for a new government and will have to wait a bit longer until all the votes are counted.

"This is what we do know: a majority of British Columbians voted for a new government and I believe that's what they deserve," he said.

The campaign began four weeks ago with Clark and the Horgan locked in a tight race to be premier, and Weaver hoping to build upon his one seat in the legislature.

Weaver, whose party doubled its popular vote to 16.7 per cent compared with the last election, looked ecstatic as he addressed supporters in Victoria.

"What a historic day for British Columbia," he said. "People across British Columbia have shown that they are ready for politics to be done differently."

Weaver wasn't ready to tip his hand on whether he would support the Liberals or NDP in a minority government.

"In the days ahead there will be plenty of discussions taking place between all parties. Now is not the time for those discussions, now is the time for Greens across North America to celebrate," he told a cheering crowd.

After his speech, Weaver said he called Clark and Horgan to congratulate them on their campaigns and "start the conversation on the next steps for our province in the days ahead."

Andrew Wilkinson, advanced education minister in Clark's government, said definitive results might not be available until the end of the month when absentee ballots and judicial recounts must be completed.

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m.

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

The Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens had a major breakthrough by picking up three seats in the 87-seat legislature.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty that will determine the difference between a minority and slim majority if it were to flip to the Liberals.

The campaign began four weeks ago with Liberal Leader Christy Clark and the NDP's John Horgan locked in a tight race to be premier, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver hoping to build upon his one seat in the legislature.

Clark told her supporters in Vancouver she intends to lead the next government.

As the incumbent premier and because the Liberals hold the most seats, she is expected to get the first chance to form a government with the support of the Green party.

ORIGINAL: 11:55 p.m.

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

With one seat left to be decided, the Liberals had won 42 seats and were leading in one more, the NDP won 41, with the Greens making a major breakthrough by picking up three seats.

Regardless of the outcome of the last riding, no party would be able to win the 44 seats necessary to govern with a majority in the 87-seat legislature.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty that will determine the difference between a minority and majority if it were to flip to the Liberals.

The campaign began four weeks ago with Liberal Leader Christy Clark and the NDP's John Horgan locked in a tight race to be premier, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver hoping to build upon his one seat in the legislature.