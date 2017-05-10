41783
40211

BC Election 2017  

Minority goes to Liberals

- | Story: 196677

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m.

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

The Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens had a major breakthrough by picking up three seats in the 87-seat legislature.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty that will determine the difference between a minority and slim majority if it were to flip to the Liberals.

The campaign began four weeks ago with Liberal Leader Christy Clark and the NDP's John Horgan locked in a tight race to be premier, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver hoping to build upon his one seat in the legislature.

Clark told her supporters in Vancouver she intends to lead the next government.

As the incumbent premier and because the Liberals hold the most seats, she is expected to get the first chance to form a government with the support of the Green party.

ORIGINAL: 11:55 p.m.

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

With one seat left to be decided, the Liberals had won 42 seats and were leading in one more, the NDP won 41, with the Greens making a major breakthrough by picking up three seats.

Regardless of the outcome of the last riding, no party would be able to win the 44 seats necessary to govern with a majority in the 87-seat legislature.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty that will determine the difference between a minority and majority if it were to flip to the Liberals.

The campaign began four weeks ago with Liberal Leader Christy Clark and the NDP's John Horgan locked in a tight race to be premier, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver hoping to build upon his one seat in the legislature.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

41381

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


40303
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >

39845