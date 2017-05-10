Minority goes to Liberals

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m.

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

The Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens had a major breakthrough by picking up three seats in the 87-seat legislature.

The NDP won one riding by only nine votes, making a recount a certainty that will determine the difference between a minority and slim majority if it were to flip to the Liberals.

The campaign began four weeks ago with Liberal Leader Christy Clark and the NDP's John Horgan locked in a tight race to be premier, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver hoping to build upon his one seat in the legislature.

Clark told her supporters in Vancouver she intends to lead the next government.

As the incumbent premier and because the Liberals hold the most seats, she is expected to get the first chance to form a government with the support of the Green party.

