Neck and neck, to the wire

The Liberals and the NDP are locked in a tight race in British Columbia's election on Tuesday with a handful of ridings in the province's 87-seat legislature still to be determined.

The two main parties were tied at 42 ridings each as of 10:40 p.m., with the NDP gaining ground in the seat-rich Lower Mainland, where it had focused its campaign.

The Greens achieved a historic breakthrough by electing three members to the legislature: Leader Andrew Weaver, who kept his seat in Oak Bay-Gordon Head, Adam Olsen, elected to Saanich North and the Islands, and Sonia Furstenau in Cowichan Valley.

Attorney General Suzanne Anton lost her Vancouver riding in one of the first upsets of the night for the Liberals as election results were still rolling in. Peter Fassbender, another cabinet minister, also lost his seat in Surrey-Fleetwood.

The NDP nearly swept Vancouver and won a handful of battleground ridings in the suburbs of Metro Vancouver, including seats in Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam and Delta.

Horgan won his seat in Langford-Juan de Fuca, while Christy Clark won in Kelowna West.

While Clark's promise of a booming liquefied natural gas industry has not materialized over the past four years, Clark was able to point to B.C.'s strong economy as proof of the Liberals' financial savvy. The province has Canada's lowest unemployment rate and has led the country in economic growth two years in a row.

The New Democrats' platform contained big-ticket promises including $10-a-day childcare, freezing hydro rates for a year and eliminating tolls on two major Lower Mainland bridges. Horgan said the NDP would balance the budget by raising taxes on the top two per cent of earners and by using a $500-million "LNG prosperity fund" that Clark created out of general revenue.

But the Liberals sowed doubts about the NDP's ability to pay for its promises, repeatedly accusing the party of a massive "crater" in its platform that could only be filled with new taxes.

40906

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


