Greens triple seat count

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 11:05 p.m.

The Green party had an historic breakthrough in the British Columbia election on Tuesday night, winning three seats.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver was re-elected in his riding and will be joined in the legislature by two other members from Vancouver Island.

Adam Olsen took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands, and Sonia Furstenau won in Cowichan Valley.

Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

Green party candidate Alison Shaw says it would be a dream come true to see the green with official party status.

"Honestly, if we got four seats, I would be ecstatic It is absolutely possible, and it's looking good right now. We will have to wait and see."

The BNA Brew pub is packed with Green supporters. The majority are decked out in green, eagerly awaiting the final results

ORIGINAL

Green Leader Andrew Weaver has been re-elected in his B.C. legislature riding.

He will be joined in the house by Adam Olsen, who also took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands for the Greens in Tuesday's provincial election.

Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.

Both the seats held by the party are on Vancouver Island.