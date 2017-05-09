41717
39499

BC Election 2017  

Greens triple seat count

- | Story: 196672

UPDATE: 11:05 p.m.

The Green party had an historic breakthrough in the British Columbia election on Tuesday night, winning three seats.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver was re-elected in his riding and will be joined in the legislature by two other members from Vancouver Island.

Adam Olsen took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands, and Sonia Furstenau won in Cowichan Valley.

Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

Green party candidate Alison Shaw says it would be a dream come true to see the green with official party status.

"Honestly, if we got four seats, I would be ecstatic  It is absolutely possible, and it's looking good right now. We will have to wait and see."

The BNA Brew pub is packed with Green supporters. The majority are decked out in green, eagerly awaiting the final results  

ORIGINAL

Green Leader Andrew Weaver has been re-elected in his B.C. legislature riding.

He will be joined in the house by Adam Olsen, who also took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands for the Greens in Tuesday's provincial election.

Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.

Both the seats held by the party are on Vancouver Island.

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


