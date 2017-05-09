city
BC Election 2017
Horgan wins his seat
The Canadian Press
-
May 9, 2017 / 9:57 pm
| Story: 196671
Photo: The Canadian Press
NDP Leader John Horgan is re-elected in his riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca in the B.C. election.
Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Brian Thiesen
Independent
Twitter
Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC
Facebook
Shelley Cook
NDP of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
YouTube
Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Erik Olesen
NDP of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC
Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC
Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
YouTube
Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC
Facebook
Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC
Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent
Facebook
Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Colleen Ross
NDP of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
YouTube
Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
YouTube
Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC
Facebook
Barry Dorval
NDP of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
YouTube
Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC
Facebook
Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
YouTube
Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC
Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC
Facebook
Greens triple seat count
BC Election 2017 - 11:06 pm
Ashton wins second term
Penticton - 11:02 pm
Letnick re-elected
Kelowna Lake Country - 11:00 pm
Tense at Clark HQ
Kelowna West - 10:58 pm
Good showing for Greens
Vernon - 10:48 pm
Tense at Clark HQ
Kelowna West - 10:58 pm
Neck and neck, to the wire
BC Election 2017 - 10:40 pm
New evac alert issued
Lake Country - 9:44 pm
Evacuation at Parker's Cove
Parker's Cove - 10:25 pm
More thunderstorms coming
Southern Interior - 3:11 pm
