BC Election 2017  

87 seats up for grabs

The polls have opened across British Columbia as voters decide which party will lead the province for the next four years.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver was among the first to cast a ballot in his home riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head, where he was joined by family and supporters at a local high school.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark will spend the day in Vancouver and although she represents the Okanagan riding of West Kelowna, she plans to vote just after noon at a community centre on Vancouver's west side.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan voted on the first day of advance polling and will spend the day helping his party get supporters to the polls in several ridings in Vancouver, Coquitlam and Surrey.

Due to redistribution, British Columbia now has 87 ridings and 371 candidates are vying for those seats, with polls open until 8 p.m.

When the election was called, the Liberals had 48 seats, the New Democrats held 35, the Green party held a single seat and there was one Independent.

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


