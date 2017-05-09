Campaign ends, vote begins

Photo: The Canadian Press

In the final days of British Columbia's election campaign, Green Leader Andrew Weaver's supporters have become a hot commodity as the New Democrats try to persuade voters they are the only real alternative to the Liberals.

On the eve of the election, NDP Leader John Horgan appealed to anyone who is sitting on the fence to vote for him.

"I'm appealing to those who are uncomfortable with the direction of the leadership of the B.C. Liberal party and the B.C. Green party and disaffected conservatives and others in the community," he said in Surrey. "If they want a government that works for them, I'm encouraging them to vote for us."

Weaver diverted his campaign on Friday to an event where Horgan was speaking in Nanaimo, telling reporters he is trying to inspire voters in the face of negative messaging by his opponents.

On Monday, Weaver said "hatred and abuse" from the other parties' "mud slinging" and conspiracy theories has brought millennial volunteers on his team "to tears."

Minority government are rare in British Columbia. There have only been three in the province's history, with the last in 1952. If no party wins a majority of seats, Weaver wasn't ready to discuss where he would throw his support.

"It would be irresponsible for me to undermine any negotiating potential I would have prior to people going to vote, to actually say what we would do," he said.

"We have a platform with very clear views and ideas that we would like to get forward in a negotiation. We would try to ensure that many of the ideas are there."

The Liberals have won four successive majority governments dating back to 2001.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark told voters they have a clear choice between more jobs and financial stability offered by her party or larger debt that she argues will be the result if the other parties control the purse strings.

"None of the other two parties share anything in common with us," she said. "I'm just working hard to make sure British Columbian's know what I stand for, what I believe in and the choice, the really, really stark choice in this election."