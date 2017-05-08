41776

BC Election 2017  

Floods won't stop voting

- | Story: 196548

Officials with ElectionsBC say they are keeping a close eye on the flood situation in the Southern and Central Interior, in case high waters interfere with voting during Tuesday's general election.

Spokesman Andrew Watson says the Elections Act gives British Columbia's chief electoral officer the power to make changes if flood waters block access to polling stations or prevent anyone from casting a ballot.

Those changes could include extending voting hours in specific regions or sending a mobile team to flood-affected regions.

Watson says residents could even be assigned to a different voting place, if ElectionsBC determines that would ensure they could vote.

If flooding forces changes on election day, Watson says the revisions will be posted on the ElectionsBC website.

He says they would be listed under a special section of the website, highlighting the response to flood-affected areas.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

41381

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


40950
36573
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >

38100