41783
40211

BC Election 2017  

NDP campaign bus stuck

- | Story: 196544

With just one day left before the provincial election, the New Democrats' campaign was left spinning its wheels — literally.

At an election stop in Surrey, the NDP bus was hung up on a bump, leaving some of its wheels briefly spinning in the air.

NDP Leader John Horgan tweeted that he was less worried about his bus and more concerned about British Columbians getting stuck with four more years of Liberal Leader Christy Clark.

A large tow truck got the bus back on the road.

The party made light of the incident, playing a song once everyone was back aboard about a stuck bus.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

40960

Kelowna West
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


41479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >

39845