NDP campaign bus stuck

Photo: The Canadian Press

With just one day left before the provincial election, the New Democrats' campaign was left spinning its wheels — literally.

At an election stop in Surrey, the NDP bus was hung up on a bump, leaving some of its wheels briefly spinning in the air.

NDP Leader John Horgan tweeted that he was less worried about his bus and more concerned about British Columbians getting stuck with four more years of Liberal Leader Christy Clark.

A large tow truck got the bus back on the road.

The party made light of the incident, playing a song once everyone was back aboard about a stuck bus.