Campaign in home stretch

Photo: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward

Tuesday marks the end of a bitterly fought election campaign in British Columbia, leaving voters to decide whether the Liberals' jobs-centred pitch is enough to clinch a fifth consecutive term in office or whether the NDP convinced them it is time for new hands at the helm.

If the Liberals win a majority it will mean two decades in power for the party that first formed government in 2001. But after 16 years as Opposition, the NDP under John Horgan is hoping to wrestle control from a Liberal party led by Christy Clark that bills itself as a free-enterprise coalition.

Politically fundraising laws, the cost of housing and a trade spat with the United States over softwood lumber have been central themes of the campaign.

One wild card that could have a significant impact on the results is the Green party, which has enjoyed considerable prominence in this election under the leadership of Andrew Weaver, who is the party's lone representative in the legislature.

Weaver's push to attract voters who are fed up with the usual suspects saw the New Democrats make appeals late in the campaign for Greens to support them as the only chance to defeat the Liberals. The Greens have campaigned hard around southern Vancouver Island, a traditional NDP stronghold.

On Saturday, Horgan ran a full-page advertisement in a Victoria newspaper warning that a vote for the Green party was a vote for the Liberals.

The party leaders stuck to familiar scripts on Sunday, with Clark campaigning across Metro Vancouver, starting with a stop at a construction company in Surrey.

"We wake up thinking about how we can protect the jobs in British Columbia and how we can create even more," she said.

New tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canadian softwood lumber became a key issue in the Liberal campaign, with Clark saying her party is the only one that can protect jobs in the face of rising protectionism from President Donald Trump.

"I'm prepared to make sure we fight strong, that we fight thoughtfully," she said on Sunday. "We aren't going to be weaklings."

Clark has asked the federal government to ban the shipment of thermal coal through B.C., which would hurt the industry in the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will consider the request, but Clark has promised to go it alone and introduce a $70-a-tonne carbon tax on the coal if Ottawa doesn't act.