BC Election 2017  

Who's promising what

A look at some of the three main parties major promises in the B.C. election campaign:

Liberals

  • $157 million in new spending over three years.
  • A personal income tax freeze and new tax credits for seniors and family members who care for them.
  • Cut the small business tax to two per cent.
  • Phase out provincial sales tax on electricity for all businesses.
  • Four more balanced budgets, which would extend the string to nine straight budgets in the black.
  • Cut unpopular medical service premiums in half, starting in January.
  • Create a new tax credit for people living in communities that are dependent on BC Ferries.
  • Teach coding to students in grades 6 to 9.

NDP

  • Reverse a Liberal tax cut for people earning more than $150,000 a year.
  • Phase out medical service premiums and eliminate interest on student loans.
  • Increase the corporate tax rate by one point to 12 per cent.
  • Supports the Liberal plan to reduce the small business tax.
  • Introduce a speculation tax that would apply to all out-of-province property owners. The two-per-cent tax on a property's assessed value would give the government $200 million a year in additional revenue.
  • Bring in $10-a-day childcare.
  • Give renters an annual $400 rebate.
  • Three years of balanced budgets, starting in this fiscal year.

Green party

  • Overhaul the tax system to pay for investments in childcare, education, public health and the environment.
  • Operating deficits in the second and third years of a four-year mandate with a $216-million surplus in the final fiscal year.
  • Create a new ministry for mental health and addictions.
  • Earmark $80 million for mental health initiatives, including early intervention community centres, youth programs and more supervised injection sites.
  • Spend $460-million investment in public transit infrastructure.
  • Free daycare for working parents with kids under the age of three.
  • Increase the corporate tax rate to 12 per cent, one percentage point higher than it is now.
  • Raise tax rates on those who earn more than $108,000 a year and roll medical service premiums into payroll and income taxes.
41809

Kelowna West District
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country District
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission District
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton District
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen District
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee District
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap District
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


