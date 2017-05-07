Who's promising what

Photo: Twitter

A look at some of the three main parties major promises in the B.C. election campaign:

Liberals

$157 million in new spending over three years.

A personal income tax freeze and new tax credits for seniors and family members who care for them.

Cut the small business tax to two per cent.

Phase out provincial sales tax on electricity for all businesses.

Four more balanced budgets, which would extend the string to nine straight budgets in the black.

Cut unpopular medical service premiums in half, starting in January.

Create a new tax credit for people living in communities that are dependent on BC Ferries.

Teach coding to students in grades 6 to 9.

NDP

Reverse a Liberal tax cut for people earning more than $150,000 a year.

Phase out medical service premiums and eliminate interest on student loans.

Increase the corporate tax rate by one point to 12 per cent.

Supports the Liberal plan to reduce the small business tax.

Introduce a speculation tax that would apply to all out-of-province property owners. The two-per-cent tax on a property's assessed value would give the government $200 million a year in additional revenue.

Bring in $10-a-day childcare.

Give renters an annual $400 rebate.

Three years of balanced budgets, starting in this fiscal year.

Green party