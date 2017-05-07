41717
BC Election 2017  

Horgan bets on change

On a recent day on the campaign trail in British Columbia, New Democrat Leader John Horgan chatted with seniors and university students inside a locally owned diner in Kamloops, met laid-off workers outside a shuttered mill in Merritt and listened to an elderly couple's story of skyrocketing hydro bills in Hope.

He also squeezed in a game of pool with a journalist and capped off the day with a screening of the latest "Star Trek" movie, which he said he's seen multiple times and still can't understand why he was rejected as an extra. (It's a true story. The 57-year-old is a sci-fi aficionado but was told he was too old for a part.)

Throughout it all, Horgan looked relaxed and confident.

The NDP campaign has allowed Horgan to meet a number of people before Tuesday's election, holding roundtable chats in supporters' homes about the challenges of finding a family doctor or the need to renovate rundown sports facilities. The events are staged but unscripted, aiming to drive home the message that Horgan works for regular people.

Horgan says he feels at home in a crowd.

"That's who I am," said Horgan, who was raised by a single mom in a working-class family after his father died of a brain aneurysm when he was 18 months old.

"Those are my roots. That's what I came from. I just feel comfortable talking to people. I believe that government, and the reason I got involved in the first place, is to make life better for people and you can't do that if you don't engage with them."

"I am able to wade into a lunchroom or a boardroom or a kitchen, or just walk down the street, and I'm quite happy to disagree with people and have people disagree with me."

40742

Kelowna West District
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independent

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country District
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission District
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton District
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen District
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independent

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee District
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap District
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


