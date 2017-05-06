Will Greens split the vote?

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia's political party leaders have been frantically criss-crossing the province, making their final appeals to voters who might still be swayed before casting their ballots Tuesday.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan, campaigning on Vancouver Island Friday where the NDP holds 11 of 14 seats, said undecided and Green voters should support the New Democrats in a strategic move to keep Christy Clark's Liberals from a fifth consecutive election win.

"I'm appealing to those who are contemplating voting Green that we have a lot of concerns in common," he said. "I think we can all agree we can't afford four more years of Christy Clark."

He said the NDP and Greens share similar positions on electoral reform, climate change and opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project.

Green leader Andrew Weaver also campaigned on the Island Friday, and was unequivocal in his rejection of Horgan's invitation, denouncing the NDP offer as a form of voter suppression built on fear.

Weaver said the Greens are looking to inspire voters, not scare them away from supporting a political party.

The Greens hold just one seat in the legislature, but are believed to be challenging the NDP for several seats on Vancouver Island.

Clark also made a stop on Vancouver Island during a whirlwind of campaigning on Friday that included events in Campbell River, Richmond, Terrace, Smithers and Prince George.

She again warned supporters of the negative impact she insisted an NDP government would have on jobs.

Clark accused Horgan of having more than 100,000 jobs on his "hit list," citing his opposition to resource projects including Pacific NorthWest LNG and Trans Mountain, along with his plan to hike the minimum wage.

"We are going to stand strong to make sure that we support jobs in British Columbia. We are going to fight and we are going to fight hard to make sure that we preserve what we have in the face of U.S. protectionism," Clark said at an event in Campbell River.