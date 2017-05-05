40304

BC Election 2017  

NDP courts Green voters

NDP leader John Horgan campaigned Friday on southern Vancouver Island, where Green party officials say they have a chance of winning.

He said the New Democrats have much in common with the Greens.

"All of our common interests will be lost if we have four more years of Christy Clark," he told supporters at a campaign stop in Nanaimo.

Horgan said the Greens and NDP support reforms to the electoral system, reducing greenhouse gases and oppose the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

Minutes after Horgan's comments, Green Leader Andrew Weaver arrived outside the venue where Horgan spoke. He said Horgan's appeal smacks of voter suppression.

"I'm trying to inspire voters," said Weaver, who was on his way to campaign events on the Sunshine Coast.

