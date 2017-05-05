41299
BC Election 2017  

Eager to see votes come in

NDP Leader John Horgan says he's been crisscrossing the province speaking to voters and thinks British Columbia can't afford another four years of a Liberal government.

While campaigning in Richmond Thursday for next week's election, Horgan said he's heard about the issues that matter most to voters and he's looking forward to the election results.

The question of affordability was also raised by Liberal Leader Christy Clark on the campaign trail.

She told supporters at a campaign rally in Victoria that an NDP government would raise taxes, making it hard for British Columbia to compete with businesses south of the border.

But some experts say it's the Green party the other candidates should be watching out for.

Hamish Telford, a political science professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, says Green Leader Andrew Weaver has presented himself as a credible alternative to the traditional parties and is aiming to gain three more seats for his party when voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

Kelowna West District
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independant

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country District
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission District
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton District
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen District
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independant

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee District
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap District
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


