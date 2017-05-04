41776

BC Election 2017  

Campaign trail: Day 24

A look at some key developments from Day 24 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

NDP

  • NDP Leader John Horgan said his party would create a standalone Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction to try and combat the opioid overdose crisis. He said the problem has become worse despite the Liberal government's declaration of a public health crisis a year ago and that the Liberals haven't yet spent $10 million from the federal government to deal with the opioid issue.
  • Horgan visited a fire hall in Vancouver, where Dustin Bourdeaudhuy, vice-president of Firefighters Union Local 18, said firefighters went on 700 overdose calls in April. He said firefighters are desperate for more funding from the provincial and federal governments.

LIBERALS

  • Liberal Leader Christy Clark brushed off comments from Alberta Premier Rachel Notley that B.C. lacks the legal authority to ban thermal coal shipments through its ports. "I appreciate their view. I would say, though, that Albertans are less familiar with our legislation than I am and we've been working on this for several months," she said.
  • Burnaby city council called for the Liberal party to withdraw newspaper ads that it says has misleading statements about council decisions and two councillors running for the NDP. But Clark said those candidates are running under Leader John Horgan, who has said he wanted to distribute marijuana through B.C. Liquor Stores.

GREENS

  • Green Leader Andrew Weaver said April was the strongest month ever for donations received for the B.C. wing of the party. He said fundraising has increased because they banned union and corporate donations. The party's statement didn't say disclose the value of last month's donations.
  • The Green party is being described by experts as an emerging presence in the election campaign. University of Victoria political science Prof. Michael Prince said Green Leader Andrew Weaver has successfully morphed from a climate scientist to a politician whose platform goes beyond environmental issues. Hamish Telford, political science professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, says Weaver "has presented himself as a credible alternative to the traditional parties.
Kelowna West District
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independant

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country District
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission District
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton District
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen District
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independant

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee District
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap District
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


41692