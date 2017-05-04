More action on OD crisis

Photo: Twitter

Fifteen opioid overdose deaths in Vancouver alone last week shows British Columbia isn't doing enough to tackle the crisis, says New Democrat Leader John Horgan.

The NDP election campaign stopped at a Vancouver fire hall Thursday where Horgan promoted his plan to create a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

When asked about the 15 opioid overdose deaths in Vancouver, Horgan said the Liberal government declared a public health crisis a year ago and yet the problem has gotten worse.

"It strikes me we're not doing enough to address this, and I want to make changes. I want to make sure there's a minister responsible for mental health and addictions who gets up every day to make sure we're making progress on this health crisis, not just ignoring it."

He wouldn't say how much an NDP government would spend on the crisis if the party wins Tuesday's election, saying to assume what is needed five days before an election would be presumptuous.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark's campaign also stopped in Vancouver on Thursday, where she brushed off comments from Alberta Premier Rachel Notley that B.C. lacks the legal authority to ban thermal coal shipments through its ports.

"I appreciate their view. I would say, though, that Albertans are less familiar with our legislation than I am and we've been working on this for several months. I think, though, that the federal government after the election, should we be re-elected, will heed our call to ban thermal coal."

Clark has asked the federal government to ban the export of thermal coal through B.C. in response to a new tariff on Canadian softwood exported to the United States.