BC Election 2017  

More action on OD crisis

Fifteen opioid overdose deaths in Vancouver alone last week shows British Columbia isn't doing enough to tackle the crisis, says New Democrat Leader John Horgan.

The NDP election campaign stopped at a Vancouver fire hall Thursday where Horgan promoted his plan to create a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

When asked about the 15 opioid overdose deaths in Vancouver, Horgan said the Liberal government declared a public health crisis a year ago and yet the problem has gotten worse.

"It strikes me we're not doing enough to address this, and I want to make changes. I want to make sure there's a minister responsible for mental health and addictions who gets up every day to make sure we're making progress on this health crisis, not just ignoring it."

He wouldn't say how much an NDP government would spend on the crisis if the party wins Tuesday's election, saying to assume what is needed five days before an election would be presumptuous.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark's campaign also stopped in Vancouver on Thursday, where she brushed off comments from Alberta Premier Rachel Notley that B.C. lacks the legal authority to ban thermal coal shipments through its ports.

"I appreciate their view. I would say, though, that Albertans are less familiar with our legislation than I am and we've been working on this for several months. I think, though, that the federal government after the election, should we be re-elected, will heed our call to ban thermal coal."

Clark has asked the federal government to ban the export of thermal coal through B.C. in response to a new tariff on Canadian softwood exported to the United States. 

Kelowna West District
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independant

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country District
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission District
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton District
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen District
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independant

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee District
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap District
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


