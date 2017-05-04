41299

BC Election 2017  

Election race tight: poll

As the provincial election campaign enters the home stretch, the race is tight.

A new Angus Reid poll suggests the governing Liberals and opposition NDP are locked in a tight race, while the BC Green Party is putting pressure on the NDP's chances at forming government.

The outcome, according to the pollster, could hinge on factors including strategic voting, complacency among soft Liberal supporters, the rate at which different age groups vote, and the distribution of party support.

Liberal leader Christy Clark was the leader most believed to be the best premier, at 28 per cent. NDP leader John Horgan had 25 per cent support, while Green Party leader Andrew Weaver had 18 per cent. However, a majority, 29 per cent, said they weren't sure.

Flipping that question around, 35 per cent believed the Liberals would provide the best government, regardless on their views of the leader. The NDP had 28 per cent, and the Greens 12 per cent. One quarter of those surveyed weren't sure.

Overall, the poll shows the Liberals and NDP with strong traditional regional support, the Liberals in the Interior and the NDP on the Lower Mainland. Neither, however, holds a lead across each region of the province.

And, while Green Party support is higher than ever, the poll says it is the shakiest of the three parties.

40303

Kelowna West District
Riding Map
Robert Mellalieu
Green Party of BC

Brian Thiesen
Independant

Christy Clark
Liberal Party of BC

Shelley Cook
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Lake Country District
Riding Map
Alison Shaw
Green Party of BC

Norm Letnick
Liberal Party of BC

Erik Olesen
NDP of BC

Kelowna-Mission District
Riding Map
Chuck Hardy
Conservative Party of BC

Rainer Wilkins
Green Party of BC

Steve Thomson
Liberal Party of BC

Harwinder Sandhu
NDP of BC

Penticton District
Riding Map
Connie Sahlmark
Green Party of BC

Dan Ashton
Liberal Party of BC

Tarik Sayeed
NDP of BC

Boundary-Similkameen District
Riding Map
Vonnie Lavers
Green Party of BC

Dr. Peter Entwistle
Independant

Linda Larson
Liberal Party of BC

Colleen Ross
NDP of BC

Vernon-Monashee District
Riding Map
Keli Westgate
Green Party of BC

Eric Foster
Liberal Party of BC

Donald Jefcoat
Libertarian Party of BC

Barry Dorval
NDP of BC

Shuswap District
Riding Map
Kevin Babcock
Green Party of BC

Greg Kyllo
Liberal Party of BC

Kyle McCormack
Libertarian Party of BC

Sylvia Lindgren
NDP of BC


