Election race tight: poll

Photo: Angus Reid

As the provincial election campaign enters the home stretch, the race is tight.

A new Angus Reid poll suggests the governing Liberals and opposition NDP are locked in a tight race, while the BC Green Party is putting pressure on the NDP's chances at forming government.

The outcome, according to the pollster, could hinge on factors including strategic voting, complacency among soft Liberal supporters, the rate at which different age groups vote, and the distribution of party support.

Liberal leader Christy Clark was the leader most believed to be the best premier, at 28 per cent. NDP leader John Horgan had 25 per cent support, while Green Party leader Andrew Weaver had 18 per cent. However, a majority, 29 per cent, said they weren't sure.

Flipping that question around, 35 per cent believed the Liberals would provide the best government, regardless on their views of the leader. The NDP had 28 per cent, and the Greens 12 per cent. One quarter of those surveyed weren't sure.

Overall, the poll shows the Liberals and NDP with strong traditional regional support, the Liberals in the Interior and the NDP on the Lower Mainland. Neither, however, holds a lead across each region of the province.

And, while Green Party support is higher than ever, the poll says it is the shakiest of the three parties.