Campaign trail: Day 23

A look at some key developments from Day 23 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

NDP

New Democrat Leader John Horgan accused the Liberals of planning to bring back the harmonized sales tax, despite Liberal denials.

Horgan said an increase in advance voter turnout in B.C. is good news for the New Democrats because early voting shows people are looking for a change after 16 years of Liberal governments.

LIBERALS

Liberal Leader Christy Clark repeated her promise not to bring in a value-added tax if her party wins Tuesday's election after Horgan said the promise can't be believed.

The Liberals issued a statement saying "we're happy to stand corrected" on claims from party officials that a woman caught on video telling Clark she wouldn't vote for her was planted at an event by the NDP.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley lashed out at Clark over the Liberal promise to put a $70 per tonne tax on the thermal coal, which would hurt Alberta. Clark said the tax is an opportunity for Alberta to join the fight on climate change.

