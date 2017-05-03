He said/she said on HST

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark places wine bottles in a case as she visits Grey Monk Winery in Lake Country.

British Columbia's New Democrats are accusing the Liberals of planning to bring back the divisive harmonized sales tax, raising the spectre of a tumultuous time for Christy Clark and her party.

NDP Leader John Horgan campaigned in a Persian restaurant in North Vancouver where owner Nader Sigari said he was worried about the prospect of a new value-added tax.

A panel of business leaders has recommended the province adopt such a tax, which would allow manufacturing companies to pay a one-time tax rather than paying provincial sales tax multiple times throughout the production process.

Restaurant meals are not subject to the seven-per-cent PST, but the panel suggested a lower value-added tax for dining out compared with other goods.

Clark initially said she's prepared to talk to the business community about the proposal, but told the Vancouver Sun on Tuesday that she would not bring in a value-added tax.

The Liberals said before the 2009 election campaign they wouldn't bring in the HST, so its introduction in 2010 was controversial and was ultimately repealed after a referendum.