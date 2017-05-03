40304

BC Election 2017  

He said/she said on HST

- | Story: 196118

British Columbia's New Democrats are accusing the Liberals of planning to bring back the divisive harmonized sales tax, raising the spectre of a tumultuous time for Christy Clark and her party.

NDP Leader John Horgan campaigned in a Persian restaurant in North Vancouver where owner Nader Sigari said he was worried about the prospect of a new value-added tax.

A panel of business leaders has recommended the province adopt such a tax, which would allow manufacturing companies to pay a one-time tax rather than paying provincial sales tax multiple times throughout the production process.

Restaurant meals are not subject to the seven-per-cent PST, but the panel suggested a lower value-added tax for dining out compared with other goods.

Clark initially said she's prepared to talk to the business community about the proposal, but told the Vancouver Sun on Tuesday that she would not bring in a value-added tax.

The Liberals said before the 2009 election campaign they wouldn't bring in the HST, so its introduction in 2010 was controversial and was ultimately repealed after a referendum.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

40166
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
41935
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week

Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of the work week.
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week (2)
Galleries
Go out and crush the rest of the week out, okay?
There’s jump rope, and then there’s Chinese firefighter jump rope
Must Watch
Pro-tip: If you right-click on the video, you can watch it at 2x...
Ryan Reynolds sings praises of ’empathetic’ wife Blake Lively
Showbiz
Ryan Reynolds credits wife Blake Lively for teaching him to be a...
Weird Wednesday – May 3, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday exists because of things like these…

41253