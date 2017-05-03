Linda not an NDP plant

Photo: CTV

The BC Liberals say they "stand corrected" on claims the NDP planted a woman at a campaign event to confront Christy Clark.

The brief encounter last week between the woman and Clark has generated a buzz on social media as the hashtag #IamLinda became a rallying point on Twitter for people who oppose the B.C. Liberal government.

When asked today if they believe the woman was an NDP plant, the Liberals issued a short statement that says: "We're happy to stand corrected."

A video posted online last week shows Clark in a North Vancouver market shaking hands with a woman who introduces herself as Linda and says she would never vote for the premier and begins to explain why.

Clark cuts her off, telling her there is no need to explain.

The encounter went viral and has been shared and retweeted thousands of times on social media.

Voters go to the polls on Tuesday.