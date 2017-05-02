Clark encounter goes viral

Photo: The Canadian Press Darryl Dyck

A brief encounter between Liberal Leader Christy Clark and a woman who said she would never vote for her is continuing to reverberate in British Columbia's election campaign.

The hashtag #iamlinda has become a rallying point on Twitter for people who oppose Clark's government.

A video posted online last week shows Clark in a North Vancouver market shaking hands with a woman who introduces herself as Linda and says she would never vote for the premier and begins to explain why.

But Clark cuts her off.

"You don't have to. That's why we live in a democracy," Clark says before walking away.

"Thanks goodness. Hopefully you won't get elected in," the woman calls after her.

The encounter went viral and has been shared or retweeted thousands of times on social media.

Campaigning Tuesday in Merritt, Clark said the exchange is part of the democratic process.

"I think it's the sign of a healthy democracy that we were able to have that discussion, although it was brief, and I would say my job is to represent everybody in the province," she said.

"If people want to confront their premier and say they don't like what you're doing, you can do that in our democracy. And that's what she did."

Clark said her job is to govern for everybody.

"It's not the premier's job to represent just 20 per cent of the population, or just the people who vote for you or agree with you," she added. "It's the premier's job to represent 4.5 million British Columbians."