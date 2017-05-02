40304
BC Election 2017  

Busy time at advance polls

Voting day is still a week away, but hundreds of thousands of British Columbians have already cast ballots in the provincial election.

Elections B.C. opened advance polls last Saturday and Sunday, offering voters a chance to skip lineups and vote early.

The agency says 231,034 British Columbians took advantage of the opportunity ahead of election day on May 9.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark was in the Vancouver area yesterday, pledging that her party will create jobs and defending her government's record on climate change after a prominent environmentalist endorsed the New Democrats.

Tzeporah Berman sat on a climate-change panel tasked by the Liberal government with creating recommendations on climate change, but says the recommendations weren't fully implemented so she's supporting the NDP because of their commitment to act on the issue.

The NDP's John Horgan took aim at the Liberals on climate change during a town hall meeting while Green Leader Andrew Weaver took his campaign to the Okanagan.

