Campaign trail: Day 21

A look at some key developments from Day 21 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

NDP

  • The NDP's John Horgan attended a town hall meeting to take aim at the Liberals on climate change, meeting with members of a team the Liberals asked to advise them in 2015 on recommendations that were never accepted.
  • Horgan promised to re-establish the team in the first 100 days of an NDP government.
  • He would also implement 32 recommendations, which includes increasing the carbon tax to $50 a tonne by 2022 as a measure to fight climate change.
  • The NDP plan also calls for low- and middle-income families to get a rebate cheque intended to mitigate increases in the carbon tax.

LIBERALS

  • Liberal Leader Christy Clark campaigned at a biotech company in Vancouver, telling her audience the biggest threat facing the province is U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-trade rhetoric.
  • She says now is not the time to increase the carbon tax "when we are facing a rising tide of protectionism and a tax-cutting government down south of the border? I think it would be disastrous for jobs in our province."
  • Despite criticisms from environmentalists, Clark said British Columbia remains a leader on climate change.

GREENS

  • Green Leader Andrew Weaver's schedule took him to the Okanagan on Monday, where he was scheduled to meet with fruit growers in Kelowna and hold a rally and canvass in Vernon.
  • The Greens say Weaver also toured Accelerate Okanagan, a business accelerator for developing tech companies in the region.
  • The party is promising to develop a strategy to help the emerging economy grow, including establishing a task force to look at the changing nature of business over the next 10 to 25 years.
